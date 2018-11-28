Home Nation

Imran rakes up Kashmir issue at Kartarpur, India reacts sharply

'It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan chose to politicise the pious occasion,' said the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

ImranKhan-Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India reacted sharply on Wednesday to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reference to Kashmir at the Kartarpur Corridor function saying it was "unwarranted" and that he chose to politicise the pious occasion. It also said that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable part of India.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan once again extends olive branch to India, says war not an option

"It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of the Sikh community to develop Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted reference to Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

"Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross-border terrorism from territories under its control," the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said in response to queries on the issue.

TAGS
Kashmir Imran Khan Kartarpur Corridor

Comments(1)

  • ashok..s
    Dont expect Pakstan to be bebevolant towards India .People like Siddu should understand how a Islamic nation which killed two gurus - Guru Arjan and Guru Tegh Bahadur children of Guru Gobind Singh were killed
    1 day ago reply
