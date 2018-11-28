Home Nation

Kartarpur: Pro-Khalistani leader caught on cam with Pakistan army chief

Pakistan state broadcaster PTV had beamed images of General Bajwa and General Secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Gopal Chawla shaking hands.

Published: 28th November 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:35 PM

Gopal Chawla is the General Secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

Gopal Chawla, a pro-Khalistani leader was caught on camera exchanging pleasantries with Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday.

Chawla is the General Secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Pakistan state broadcaster PTV had beamed images of General Bajwa and Gopal Chawla shaking hands.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan laid stone for Kartarpur corridor on the day. Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from India attended the ceremony.

Chawla had recently made headlines when he stopped Indian diplomats from visiting Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Lahore.

The pro-Khalistani leader, in a video earlier, was seen praising Pakistan for being committed to the 'cause of Khalistan' and slammed India for its "effort to convert the nation into Hindustan". 

Chawla also called upon the people to commit to the cause of Khalistan and get ready for sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) US-based separatist outfit tweeted saying that it considers "Kartarpur corridor a bridge to Khalistan. SFJ’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh has also announced Kartarpur Sahib Convention in Pakistan on the occasion of 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.
 

