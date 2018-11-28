See Kartarpur in isolation, don't link with anything else: General Rawat

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan batting for friendly ties with India, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the Kartarpur Corridor initiative should be seen in isolation while reminding of the Centre's stance of "terror and talks can't go together".

"People keep saying give peace a chance, something should happen but see what our government has said," Rawat told the media here on queries on Imran's appeal as well as Khalistani Gopal Chawla being seen with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration.

"This needs to be seen in isolation, Kartarpur should be seen in isolation, do not link this to anybody else. This is a unilateral decision and has no links with other things," added Rawat.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan unless it stopped sponsoring terrorism, saying talks and terror cannot go together.

She said that though India welcomes the development of the Kartarpur corridor, it will not have any dialogue with Islamabad till it stops sponsoring terrorism.