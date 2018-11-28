Special Task Force arrests Jammu based couple with 10 Kg heroin in Ludhiana

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Special Task Force (STF) on drugs has arrested a Jammu-based couple from Ludhiana and seized ten kg heroin from them.

Sources said that 48-year old Mohammad Arbi and 36-year old wife Jamila Begum of Bathindi Colony in Jammu were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift, bearing a police sticker, and had hidden the drugs in walnut boxes.

STF chief Mohammad Mustafa claimed that the couple confessed to the crime and also admitted to have supplied two consignments earlier in Amritsar.

The STF has identified a Kashmir-based smuggler and another based in Pakistan, who ran the operation. They sourced the drugs via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The STF also announced the arrest of two people from Bhawanigarh and the recovery of 45,500 prescription drugs.