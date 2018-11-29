Home Nation

25 per cent researchers worldwide have poor understanding of plagiarism: Survey

Over 7000 researchers from India, Republic of Korea, Japan, China and Brazil were interviewed for the survey conducted by Editage, a global scholarly communications firm.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 25 per cent of researchers worldwide have a poor understanding of plagiarism and ethics, according to a new survey.

The report titled "Author Perspectives on Academic Publishing: Global Survey Report 2018" provides insights into various aspects of research publication such as challenges authors face in manuscript preparation, communicating with journals and responding to peer reviewer comments.

Over 7000 researchers from India, Republic of Korea, Japan, China and Brazil were interviewed for the survey conducted by Editage, a global scholarly communications firm.

"A substantial proportion of respondents (25 pc) were unaware of or confused about what constitutes plagiarism and duplicate submission or who qualifies for authorship.

In addition, 31 per cent were not familiar with established ethics-related bodies and guidelines such as Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) or the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE).

"However, a relatively small proportion reported facing difficulty in ethical compliance when preparing a submission.

This points to a gap in author understanding of ethical issues that publishers, journals should consider addressing through better author education," the survey report said.

The report further said ," a quarter or more of the respondents were unaware that it is plagiarism to reword peers' ideas without citing their papers or to quote them verbatim without using quotation marks.

Respondents seemed more confused about or unaware of what constitutes self-plagiarism".

"The majority reported that reusing text from their own previously published study is not plagiarism, irrespective of whether the study is cited," it added.

About 76 per cent respondents found preparation of manuscript the most difficult part of publication of a research in an international journal while about 66 per cent of the respondents felt that journal guidelines were unclear, incomplete or both.

"The difficulty level seems directly related to English-language proficiency.

The publishing industry needs to deliberate on how to eliminate or minimize this additional burden on non-English-speaking authors so that journals do not miss out on scientifically strong research because authors choose to submit in regional-language journals," the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plagiarism Plagiarism in academia Global Survey Report 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp