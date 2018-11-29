87 per cent of all donations made to electoral trusts went to BJP: ADR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received 86.9 per cent of all donations made to electoral trusts in the financial year 2017-18, an Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report said.

Following the BJP distantly in terms of donations was the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which got Rs 14 crore donation from electoral trusts. The Odisha-based party was followed by the Congress, which managed to draw a mere Rs 11 crore in donations from trusts.

According to the report, a total of Rs 194.12 crore were received by all trusts in the financial year and a total of Rs 193.78 crore was donated to parties. The Election Commission mandates that 95 per cent of the donations received by the trusts should be donated to either one party or parties.

The report analysed a total of 22 trusts of which only 13 submitted reports. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set a deadline of October 31 every year for the trusts to submit their reports. Only five of the 22 registered trusts declared donations in the last financial year. According to the report, 13 trusts have been submitting their annual reports since their registration while only one trust has submitted its reports for all the five years. The report also says that 10 trusts have not submitted a report or declared donations since they registered with the CBDT.

In terms of corporate donors, the report revealed that Bharti Airtel was the top donor with a total donation of Rs 25.005 crore, followed by DLF Limited with Rs 25 crore and UPL Limited with Rs 22 crore.

Only two individuals have donated to the electoral trust in the financial year. While Anil Kumar Gupta donated an amount of Rs 10 lakh to the Janshakti Electoral Trust, Sat Paul Mahajan donated Rs 11,000 to the same trust.