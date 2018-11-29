Home Nation

BSNL employees to go on indefinite strike from December 3

The employees union would go on an indefinite strike from December 3 over non-issuance of the third pay revision.

MUMBAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) employees union would go on an indefinite strike from December 3 over non-issuance of the third pay revision.

In a letter to Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha on November 28 (Wednesday), the union sought a level-playing field for the company in comparison to other players in the telecom sector.

"Thousands of workers (Non-Executives and Executives of BSNL) are retiring every month. Naturally, issues of their third pay revision are still pending despite clear commitment given to them in that regard and that has created serious resentment among them," said the letter.

It further said: "They are expecting at least 15 per cent enhancement/fitment in pay and payment of pension contribution by BSNL and revision of pension to BSNL retirees with effect from 01.01.2017, as made available to a number of public sector employees and officers."

The employee's union also sought the allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL.

Further, the Centre of Indian Trade Union in a statement released in support of the demands said that the allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL "is being deliberately delayed by the government to allow advantage to private telecom operators at the cost of BSNL."

