Guwahati  diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

No leads on temple thieves

Even after over ten days of the robbery at the Ugratara Temple in the city, the police seem to have found no leads for recovering any of the crowns, jewels that were taken off the deities in the November 16 robbery. Four persons had been arrested, but they have not revealed any information on the location of the stolen goods. One of the thieves had defecated inside the temple premises.

Located in the heart of Guwahati, the temple, established in 1044, is dedicated to goddess Tara. The present temple was built by Ahom King Siva Singha in 1725. It is one of the oldest “Shaktipeeths” in the country and a popular tourist destination.

Raja the hippo is no more

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, popularly known as the Guwahati Zoo, has lost its oldest inmate. Raja, a hippopotamus, died due to age-related ailments recently. He was 48 which is three years above the average age of hippos, according to zoo authorities. Hippos usually live up to age of 45, they said. The animal was four-years-old when it was brought to the zoo from the United States in 1974. Divisional Forest Officer, Tejas Mariswamy, said Raja had not been well for some time. The hippo had nine siblings. two of these siblings have died while, five are in the zoo while the remaining two had been shifted to other zoos under an exchange programme. After the deaths of nearly 100 birds and animals in the past year, the zoo is now left with an estimated 1,100 inmates, said the forest officer.

Child-friendly police station

Assam set up its first child-friendly police station in Guwahati. Set up in the Bharalumukh police station on the banks of the Brahmaputra, the room has been decorated for children. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ponjit Duara inaugurated the room which comes with a toy zone, images of cartoon characters and colourful drawings on the walls. It was set up in line with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Last year, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights suggested the creation of such spaces in police stations in the country.

Gigantic flag gets shredded, again

A 120 x 80 feet national flag, attached to a 319.5-foot tall pole atop the Gandhi Mandap on the Sarania Hill in the city, was shredded by the wind yet again. The flag, unfurled by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, first tore after just 48 days. Subsequently, it was replaced on November 17. The Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL), which was entrusted with the project’s implementation, said the nature of the damage on the flag was similar to that seen in other similar high mast national flag installations which are over 200 ft in size.