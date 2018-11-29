Home Nation

Fadnavis gifts 16% quota to Marathas

The bill provides for reservation of seats for admission in educational institutions and posts in public services to Marathas who have been declared as socially and educationally backward class.

Published: 29th November 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha_Protest_PTI

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists block the Pune-Solapur highway during a protest demanding for reservations in jobs and education in Solapur Maharashtra. (File Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously granted 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education in the state to the politically influential Maratha community.    
With this, the total caste quota in the state has moved up from the existing 52 per cent to 68 per cent, while around 85 per cent of the state’s population will now be able to enjoy the benefits of reservation.

The community had resorted to statewide agitation for quota over the last two years. After 58 mammoth rallies in the initial stage, the agitation had turned fierce earlier this year when as many as 40 youths lost lives, demanding quota. Earlier two attempts to grant quota to the Maratha community had been struck down by the courts. Fadnavis had assured the community that the quota would stand judicial scrutiny.
Both houses of the legislature on Thursday cleared the Bill to grant quota to the community minutes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled it.

ALSO READ | Maratha quota report: Prithviraj Chavan accuses Maharashtra CM Fadnavis of rule wordplay

The bill is called Maharashtra State Reservation (of seats for admission in education institutions in the state and for appointments in public services and posts under the state) for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

“Maharashtra stands united, irrespective of political leanings, to resolve social issues,” Fadnavis said, thanking the opposition for passing the Bill unanimously. Prior to tabling the bill, Fadnavis tabled the Action Taken Report (ATR) on Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission’s (MSBCC) recommendations for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.   

Sporting saffron turbans, BJP and Sena members entered the House as the Bill was tabled and raised slogans as it was cleared. Seeming to appropriate political credit for the passing of the Bill, BJP supporters celebrated the development at each of their district and other offices, while Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Azad Maidan where members of Maratha community had resorted to hunger strike demanding withdrawal of cases filed against them during agitation a couple of months ago.   

NCP leader Ajit Pawar congratulated the government for the legislation but, criticised the celebration.

BJP, Sena patch up

The BJP appears to have been successful in wooing the Shiv Sena back after a brief spell of acrimony. Members of both the parties wore saffron turbans and shouted slogans in unison as the Maratha quota Bill was presented in the legislature on Thursday. Sena will have two of its members as deputy chairperson and deputy speaker of the upper and lower House on Friday.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maratha quota Maharastra Assembly Maratha agitation Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp