Home Nation

Ranchi principal, staff in soup over ‘conversion’ bid

The teacher, Nalini Nayak, claimed she was terminated from service after she refused to embrace Christianity.

Published: 29th November 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The complainant said she joined Carmel School on April 6, 2013 | EXPRESS

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A Ranchi court on Tuesday ordered the police to file an FIR against the principal and three other staff of Carmel School on the charge of ‘forcible conversion’, following a complaint lodged by a teacher.

The teacher, Nalini Nayak, claimed she was terminated from service after she refused to embrace Christianity.

Nalini alleged that she was being forced to convert to Christianity and when she refused, she was terminated from service by the principal.

“The complaint was filed on Monday in the court of Judicial Magistrate Kashika M Prasad and in the first hearing on Monday; it directed Namkom Police Station to file an FIR against the accused under various sections for pressuring Nalini Nayak to convert. They were booked for criminal conspiracy with common intention and molestation,” Nayak’s advocate Avnish Ranjan Mishra said. 

The court also directed the police to file an action taken report in the case, he said, adding, “Nayak was being mentally tortured by the accused and was even manandled by them.”

The complainant said she joined the school on April 6, 2013 and was confirmed in service on April 1, 2016, subject to a precondition that she will embrace Christianity. Soon after being confirmed in the job, the principal, Sister Delia and staffers Sister M Renisha, Sister Teresita Mari and Sister Mari Theresa started piling pressure on her to attend Church service and religious functions on the school campus late at night.

“On September 27, the principal called me to her chamber and threatened that I could be killed if I refused to convert to Christianity. On October 1, I was terminated from service,” the complainant said.

The accused principal and the other staffers were away when this correspondent paid a visit to the school. 
None of the other staff members could throw any light on the whereabouts of the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carmel School Ranchi Conversion

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vikram
    Nehru wrote into law to give special privileges to Christians and Muslims. That include running their schools the way they want. All the rules that applies to Hindu schools do not apply to Christian schools. That is the state of affairs in India. It is pathetic and BJP will not do anything about it. This case will go on for many years and everyone will forget about it.
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp