Home Nation

Action against Alok Verma to protect people’s faith in CBI, says Centre

The bench made it clear that it would first consider whether the government had the power to divest the CBI director of his duties, or whether it had to approach the committee.

Published: 30th November 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former CBI director Alok Verma (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CBI director Alok Verma was divested of his powers in order to protect people’s faith and instil confidence in the agency, the Centre reiterated before the Supreme Court on Thursday. But the bench made it clear that it would first consider whether the government had the power to divest the CBI director of his duties, or whether it had to approach the committee.

Alok Verma

Justifying the Centre’s decision, Attorney General K K Venugopal told the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi that the mandate of the high-powered committee — comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and Leader of the Opposition — was limited.“The committee is functus officio (an officer or agency whose mandate has expired because it has accomplished the purpose it was created for) and hence the question of going back to the same panel for any action doesn’t arise,” Venugopal argued.

He said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had the power of complete superintendence over the CBI, and the provisions of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, made it clear that such superintendence was not restricted to corruption cases alone.

This led the CJI to ask, “If the CVC wrote to the government under its power of superintendence of investigation of corruption cases, could the government issue its order under the residuary power?”
Venugopal said the primary concern was to protect people’s faith, and instil confidence, in the CBI, as public opinion was turning negative since its top two officers were at loggerheads. The next hearing is slated for December 5. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI director Alok Verma Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp