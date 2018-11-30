Andaman leads India’s new trade link with Indonesia

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Aceh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), to promote development and bilateral economic relations by providing a platform for businessmen from India and Indonesia to meet and discuss opportunities in trade, investment in transfer technology, service and other industrial sectors, at Port Blair on Thursday.

The MoU was signed at the Indonesia-India Seminar and Business Forum organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Indonesia, in association with the ACCI and KADIN. A delegation of government officials and around 30 business leaders from Indonesia, led by Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to India, attended the seminar. Chetan B Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, was the chief guest.