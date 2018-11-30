Elaborate arrangements in place for farmers' march on Friday at Delhi: Police 

Home Nation

As many as 850 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, will be deployed in the Central district.

Published: 30th November 2018

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AIKSCC members and farmers arrive for a two-day rally to press for their demands including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 3,500 personnel will be deployed on Friday when farmers who have converged here from across the country for a two-day protest begin their march from the Ramlila Maidan to Parliament, police said.

According to a senior police officer, special arrangements have been made in Central and New Delhi police districts.

They will be augmented by the presence of 12 police companies, including two of women, comprising 75-80 personnel each, he said.

He added that 95 officers from the rank of inspectors up to additional deputy commissioners of police will also be on the ground to monitor the situation.

In the New Delhi district, 346 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, will be deployed, while 600 personnel from other districts will also help them, the official said.

Nine police companies, along with 71 officers, from the rank of inspectors up to additional DCPs, will also be present at the spot.

"In addition, special reserves have been kept at important police stations.

Arrangements will be supervised by the two special commissioners of police (Law and Order) and the joint commissioner of police of all the ranges," the officer said.

There will be a rope on both the sides of the marching farmers with the police walking on the other side of the rope to ensure traffic is not affected, police said, adding that they will ensure minimum inconvenience is caused to commuters.

Banded under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many of the farmers have come in trains and others packed into buses and other modes of transport.

They have arrived from different corners of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The march to Jantar Mantar will start from 9 am.

The route of the march will be via Guru Nanak Chowk  Ranjit Singh Flyover- Tolstoy Marg, police said.

Therefore, traffic is likely to be affected on roads surrounding the Ramlila ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Deshbandhu Gupta Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Ferozshah Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Jai Singh Road and inner and outer circles of Connaught Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.

Commuters going towards New Delhi railway station are advised to keep this factor in view while planning their journey, he said.

Traffic diversions will be effected depending upon the live traffic situation.

Citizens are advised to follow the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp and the traffic helpline for live updates, Kumar said.

On Thursday, traffic was affected at Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Minto Road.

The roads around Anand Vihar, Vikas Marg, Rajghat, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg were also affected due to the march.

