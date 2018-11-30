Fulfil farmers' demands or they'd 'wreak havoc' in 2019 polls: Kejriwal to Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers' issues and alleged that he had "stabbed them in their back" by not fulfulling the promises made to them.

The AAP supremo joined several leaders from the opposition parties at Jantar Mantar here where thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Kejriwal in his address at the venue, claimed that the Centre had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it would not implement the M S Swaminathan Commission report.

"The government had also made lot of promises to farmers in last elections (2014), but it has not fulfilled those promises.

And, by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission report, Modi ji has stabbed the farmers in their back ('kisano ke peeth mey chhura bhonka hai')," he alleged.

The AAP leader said the Union government should implement the report in five months, otherwise, the farmers will show their might in the 2019 elections.

"The affidavit filed in the court should be withdrawn and the report should be implemented, otherwise, farmers would wreak havoc in 2019 elections ('kisan agle election mey qayamat dhah denge')," he said.