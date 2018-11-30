Home Nation

Fulfil farmers' demands or they'd 'wreak havoc' in 2019 polls: Kejriwal to Modi

Kejriwal in his address at the venue, claimed that the Centre had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it would not implement the M S Swaminathan Commission report.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers' issues and alleged that he had "stabbed them in their back" by not fulfulling the promises made to them.

The AAP supremo joined several leaders from the opposition parties at Jantar Mantar here where thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

ALSO READ: Kisan rally HIGHLIGHTS | PM failed to fulfil promises, say Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal in his address at the venue, claimed that the Centre had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it would not implement the M S Swaminathan Commission report.

"The government had also made lot of promises to farmers in last elections (2014), but it has not fulfilled those promises.

And, by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission report, Modi ji has stabbed the farmers in their back ('kisano ke peeth mey chhura bhonka hai')," he alleged.

The AAP leader said the Union government should implement the report in five months, otherwise, the farmers will show their might in the 2019 elections.

"The affidavit filed in the court should be withdrawn and the report should be implemented, otherwise, farmers would wreak havoc in 2019 elections ('kisan agle election mey qayamat dhah denge')," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal Narendra Modi farmers protest farmers rally Kisan Rally

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Suresh D
    Mamata Banerjee is the true leader of farmers. Please invite her to the rally. Rest are just fake actors like Kejriwal who speaks in Pakhistani udru language.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp