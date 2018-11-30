Home Nation

In parting shot, Justice Joseph protects interest of divorced couple’s daughter

Justice Joseph, who retired on Thursday after serving at the apex court for more than five years, will go down in history as being part of more than 1000 judgments, of which he authored 840.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:52 AM

CJI Ranjan Gogoi during Justice Kurian Joseph’s farewell at the Supreme Court on Thursday. | PARVEEN NEGI

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For a parting couple, Justice Kurian Joseph’s advise has worked wonders. Supreme Court granted them divorce on mutual terms and also gave them free access to their minor daughter. 

“They (couple) will keep in mind that though they have severed their marital relationship, for their daughter, Pritha, Rahul will remain her father and Akansha, her mother, forever. The child is entitled to the love and affection, protection and guidance of both the parents and their families. The child also has a duty to respect, love and reciprocate the love and affection from both the parents and their families,” Justice Joseph advised the couple in one of his last judgments.

“Life is worthwhile with a smile,” Justice Joseph said in his retirement speech organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Famous for settling family disputes and bringing fighting couples to a truce, Justice Joseph always wore a smile on his face while delivering his judgments and gave equal opportunity to lawyers and litigants to articulate their grievances and viewpoints freely.

Justice Kurian Joseph

