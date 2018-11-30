Home Nation

Indian PM Modi interacts with Trump, Putin and May on sidelines of G-20

The brief exchange of views came ahead of the first trilateral meeting between Modi, Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday.

Published: 30th November 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi and US President Trump on sidelines of G20 summit. (Photo: Twitter / PMOIndia)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the G-20 summit here.

According to a picture tweeted by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Modi was seen clasping the hand of Trump and talking to the US president.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with President Putin.

"Catching up with other #G20 leaders from Russia, Italy and UK at the Leaders' Lounge," Kumar tweeted, referring to prime minister's interactions with President Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister May.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

