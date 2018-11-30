Home Nation

Raja Bhaiya floats new party to 'fight for equality'

The six-time independent legislator, also known as Raja Bhaiya, said though he would be labelled anti-Dalit, he is only talking about equality.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Raghuraj Pratap Singh, the controversial politician who had opposed the "draconian" provisions of the SC/ST Act, Friday floated a new party which he said will fight for "equality" among all castes.

The six-time independent legislator, also known as Raja Bhaiya, said though he would be labelled anti-Dalit, he is only talking about equality.

On completion of his 25 years in politics, Singh organised a rally at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow to announce his new party.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister, who now represents Kunda Assembly constituency, said the Election Commission has been approached for registration of his new party.

He has previously said the new party's name will have 'Jansatta' (people's power) as its prefix.

At the rally, Singh said governments over the years have made the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 "complex" despite the Supreme Court on March 20 providing safeguards against arrests under the law.

A bill overturning the court order was unanimously passed by Lok Sabha on August 6, ruling out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SCs and STs.

He said he was opposed to the "draconian" provisions of the now-amended SC/ST Act.

He also opposed reservation in promotion for SC/ST employees, which he said should be based on "the basis of capability".

"This is our clear stand," he said.

"In the days to come, I will be labelled anti-Dalit. I want to tell you I am not anti-Dalit, I am only talking about equality. Dalits are my brothers," the politician said.

"All political parties are indulging in dividing the society on caste and religion lines. They give diplomatic answers to crucial issues. We want brotherhood and unity." Singh asked why there was different standards for compensation in rape and murder cases.

"For the heinous acts, there should be same compensation," he said.

"Going by the fundamental principle of equality, whether it is a heinous crime like rape or murder, Dalits are being treated differently and given compensation by the government while the general public and the upper castes are left out," he said.

Singh, who has faced 48 cases, has been a minister in state governments headed by Akhilesh Yadav, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh.

He is believed to have a considerable influence among the upper caste Thakur voters.

In November 2002, the Mayawati government had slapped charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) against him, but in 2003, within minutes of the Mulayam Singh Yadav taking over as the chief minister, all charges against him were dropped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghuraj Pratap SC/ST Act Raja Bhaiya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp