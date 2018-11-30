SC notice to Yog guru Ramdev on book publisher's plea against HC order

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to Yoga guru Ramdev on a plea by a publisher challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict restraining sale and publication of a book purportedly on his life.

The high court had passed the restraining order after Ramdev claimed that the book had defamatory content. The apex court listed the matter for further hearing in the first week of February next year.

"We will issue a notice to Respondent 1 (Ramdev)," a bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said. The publisher, Juggernaut Books, approached the apex court challenging the high court's September 29 judgement.

Earlier, Ramdev had filed the plea in the high court against the book titled 'Godman To Tycoon', saying the book, purportedly on his life, had defamatory content and harmed his economic interests and reputation.