Support to protesting farmers come from all walks of lives in Delhi

Sanskriti Talwar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students, lawyers, doctors - were among the various section of the society who on Thursday extended their support to farmers during their rally with food, water and medical care.

While the students belonging to Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Ambedkar University Delhi, marched with the farmers from different assembly points after receiving them from the railway stations, the doctors awaited for them at Ramlila Maidan with a medical care camp set up.

"All preparation for the farmers' march began a month ago. The students started collecting funds from fellow students, teachers and nearby shopkeepers by distributing pamphlets and informing them about the march. Since morning we are standing at the station to receive them. Food and water arrangements have also been made for them through the funds collected," said Ashutosh Kumar, a PhD student of International Studies at JNU.

Hemantika, a PhD student of Gender Study at AUD, after speaking to some farmers at Anand Viahr Railway Station came to the conclusion that the struggle of farmers and students is "all connected".

She said: "We might be saying we are here as volunteers, but we are also here for ourselves as the same corporations are taking away their (farmers) childrens' right of education."At Ramlila Maidan, Senior Resident AIIMS Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, along with 25 other doctors set up a camp to support farmers in "whatever capacity they can".

"The farmers have been agitating since years now, but no one is listening. As a native of Punjab and holding a farmers background, I can understand their pain. The farmers are committing suicide, switching to other professions because the government is failing to address their issues. It is disheartening for me," Bhatti said.