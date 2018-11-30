Home Nation

SC dismisses jawans' pleas challenging lodging of FIRs against Army men

The Centre supported the pleas before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit against the lodging of FIRs against members of the armed forces in AFSPA-enforced areas.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:43 PM

Pleas of over 350 Army men who had challenged the registration of FIRs against members of the armed forces dismissed.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed pleas of over 350 Army men who had challenged the registration of FIRs against members of the armed forces for carrying out operations in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.

"There has to be a mechanism where hands of our soldiers are not shaken while fighting terrorism," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

To this the bench asked him as to who was stopping the Centre from coming out with a mechanism.

"Who has stopped you from coming out with a mechanism. These are issues for you to discuss and not for the court, " the bench said.

Supreme Court FIR against army men

