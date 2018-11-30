Terrorism, radicalism threat to world: PM Modi at BRICS Leaders Informal Meet

By ANI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-day official visit to Argentina to attend G20 summit, stated that terrorism and radicalism are a threat to the world.

Speaking at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Leaders' Informal Meeting at the sidelines of G20, Prime Minister Modi asserted that people involved in financial crimes are also a big threat and called on the world leaders to work together to curb out black money.

The Prime Minister also noted that BRICS is "an engine of global growth" and the nations have to work together for the greater good.

"We have to talk in one voice for the interest of developing nations in the United Nations and other multilateral organisations. This is the reason we have come together for BRICS," Prime Minister Modi emphasised.

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "In his first of the many engagements today, PM @narendramodi participated at BRICS Leaders' Informal Meeting on the margins of #G20Summit. Reaffirmed India's commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off his second day here by taking part in the BRICS Leaders Informal Meeting at the Alvear Palace Hotel.

Leaders of the other BRICS nations - President of Brazil Mechel Temer, President of China Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of South Africa, Cyril Maraphosa also reached Argentina before the session.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Centro Costa Salguero, the G-20 Summit venue for a Leaders Retreat and the Plenary session.

The Prime Minister is one of the leading speakers at the conference's first session titled 'Putting People First', where he will be touching on the issue of women's empowerment.

Prime Minister has a meeting slated with Chinese President Xi for the fourth time after the plenary session, following which he shall be meeting with new President of Chile Sebastian Piñera.

There will be a Russia, India, China (RIC) Informal Summit in the evening, which will be followed by a cultural performance and a leader's dinner. Apart from these, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the first-ever trilateral meeting between Japan, America, and India.

Prime Minister Modi previously held separate bilateral meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on November 29 (local time) and addressed a 'Yoga for Peace' event.