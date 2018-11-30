Home Nation

We stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a gathering of protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar, he said no one will be able to silence the voice of farmers and youth.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The leaders of all opposition parties stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and called for a farm loan waiver.

If the Indian government insults them, then they will will ensure its removal, Gandhi said.

He added that the farmers were not seeking a "free gift" from the government by asking for a farm loan waiver. They were only asking for what's due to them, the Congress chief asserted.

"If this government can waive Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists, why can't the loans of crores of farmers in the country be waived?" he asked.

