Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar behind rumours of rift within my family: Tejashwi Yadav

The younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was responding to queries by reporters about his family facing frequent raids and grilling by investigating agencies.

Published: 01st October 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Refuting reports of a rift within his family, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that rumours were being spread at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to "demoralise" his party workers.

The younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was responding to queries by reporters about his family facing frequent raids and grilling by investigating agencies, besides reports that his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and eldest sister Misa Yadav were miffed with the attention he had been getting in political circles.

"All these reports of a rift within our family are planted at the instance of Nitish Kumar. Attempts are being made to psychologically affect our dedicated workers and supporters," Tejashwi said.

"It appears that those in power wish to seek votes by spreading rumours about my family instead of speaking about their own performance. This is new India under Narendra Modi for you," he said.

To a query about Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha's possibility of joining the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) combine in Bihar, Tejashwi said, "We had invited him long back and the invitation stands. It is for him to take the decision".

About Pappu Yadav, who had won the Madhepura seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls on RJD ticket and floated Jan Adhikar Party upon being expelled from the Lalu Prasad-led party, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "For him it is no entry. Period."

Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress MP.

Talking about disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has of late been highly appreciative of Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, he said, "There are no talks with him. There cannot be any until the BJP takes a clear decision about him."

Tejshwi also accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

The RJD leader said he would embark on his next phase of public awareness campaign after Dussehra.

To a query about when was he planning to get married, he replied coyly that it was likely to be after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament