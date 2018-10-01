BSF finds human skeleton during digging on International Border in Jammu's RS Pura
Sources said that as the matter was being related to the human death under suspicious circumstances, a case has been registered and an investigation started.
Published: 01st October 2018 10:43 AM | Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:43 AM | A+A A-
JAMMU: The BSF troops on Sunday found a human skeleton during digging along the International Border in R S Pura area, on the city outskirts.
"While JCB was digging soil for construction at BOP in Nawapind, some human bones (human skeleton) were found," official sources here said.
They said that as the matter was being related to the human death under suspicious circumstances, to ascertain the cause of death, a case has been registered and an investigation started.