Home Nation

BSF jawan kills colleague in Ghaziabad camp

Constable Ajit fatally shot his batchmate Jagpreet from his INSAS rifle at about 6 am at a temporary camp on the Link road area here.

Published: 01st October 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A BSF jawan Monday allegedly shot dead his colleague at a camp here, officials said.

Constable Ajit fatally shot his batchmate Jagpreet from his INSAS rifle at about 6 am at a temporary camp on the Link road area here.

Both the jawans belong to the 95th battalion of the border guarding force based in Gurgaon and were deployed as part of a unit to aid the Ghaziabad Police in law and order duties, they said.

The exact reason as to why and how the alleged fratricide incident took place is being ascertained even as the Border Security Force has ordered an inquiry into the incident, they said.

It is suspected that the two jawans, who joined the paramilitary force in 2012, had an argument in the morning after which Ajit allegedly pulled the trigger, the officials added.

Senior officials of the BSF and police have reached the spot and a probe is on, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF jawan shoots colleague Ghaziabad camp fratricide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament