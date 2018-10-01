Home Minister Rajnath Singh's Twitter handle goes Bengali; find out why

By Online Desk

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's twitter handle, which usually displays his name in Hindi, has now embraced Bengali for a change.

This decision to go Bangla comes while he's on a two-day tour of West Bengal. Singh arrived in Kolkata on September 30 to chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting.

Reached Kolkata on a two day visit. Shall attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting here in Kolkata tomorrow. — রাজনাথ সিংহ (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2018

However, for Singh, who uses a mix of Hindi and English to communicate with his 11.6 million Twitter followers, this is not the first time that he has gone vernacular.

In the past one month, his Twitter handle has braced multiple languages. During his Kerala visit, his name was written in Malayalam and it followed during his Tamil Nadu and Gujarat visits as well.

The Twitter handle for the Home Minister's office is still using Hindi and English as the medium of communication.

The move comes at a time when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, has been accused of using the Hindi language as their medium of communication in regions such as West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, where the Hindi-speaking population is at a minority.

BJP chief Amit Shah, during his visit to Kolkata in August, also faced backlash from the non-Bengali speaking people of West Bengal for giving his entire speech in Hindi.

Despite the ongoing backlash, Singh's vernacular move has been praised by his followers across the country.