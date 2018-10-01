Home Nation

 JD(U) demands poll candidates in Kashmir be granted adequate security

 He added that involvement of people from mainstream parties like the National Conference and the PDP could also not be ruled out.

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Janta Dal (United) Monday demanded adequate security for its candidates contesting the urban local body elections in the valley, claiming that many of them have received threat calls.

However, it said the party would not be cowed down by these threats and take part in the upcoming panchayat, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"Our candidates in the Valley are being threatened to withdraw from the polls. They are receiving anonymous threat calls asking them to keep their shrouds ready," state JD(U) president G M Shaheen told reporters here.

He said the matter was taken up with the authorities at the local level and a written complaint was submitted to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

"We want a high-level inquiry into the threats. We want the people behind it to be identified and dealt accordingly as per the law," Shaheen said.

He alleged that the culprits could be militants. He added that involvement of people from mainstream parties like the National Conference and the PDP could also not be ruled out.

Claiming that the security concerns of the party was not properly addressed by the governor administration, he said the threat to the candidates need to be taken seriously and appropriate measures taken to ensure secure atmosphere for free and fair polls.

"Among those threatened are two party candidates from summer capital Srinagar.

Our candidates braved the dictates and joined the electoral battle on the assurance that adequate security will be provided," he said. He alleged that the government had failed to provide a conducive atmosphere, especially in the Valley.

