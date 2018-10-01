Home Nation

Justice Ranjan Gogoi praises outgoing CJI Misra

Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge.

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday praised the outgoing CJI Dipak Misra saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties, and cited his recent verdicts in this regard.

He said that "if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other", and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.

"We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives," Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.

Justice Misra will retire as the CJI on Tuesday.

