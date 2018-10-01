Home Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes over as GOC-in-C of Indian Army's Eastern Command

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane was part of highly active counter insurgency environments in the North East, Jammu and Kashmir and as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command of the Army on Monday, a Defence press release said.

Lieutenant General Naravane, a highly decorated professional, was commissioned into the seventh battalion of Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, it said.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, the general has in his 37 years of illustrious service held positions in peace, field and highly active counter insurgency environments in the North East, Jammu and Kashmir and as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, the release said.

He was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command before taking up his current assignment, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Mukund Naravane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC