Two killed as Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus falls into gorge in Shimla

The accident occurred in Mancholi area when the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Khadar village from Chaupal on Sunday

Published: 01st October 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SHIMLA: Two persons were killed and six others injured when a bus fell into a 50-metre deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said Monday.

The accident occurred in Mancholi area when the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Khadar village from Chaupal on Sunday, they said.

The bus fell into the gorge as the retaining wall constructed besides the road collapsed.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka (28) and Vidya Dutt (52) of Khaddar village, they said, adding that Priyanka's husband Sudesh (38) and their two daughters Sanvi (3) and Yuaana (2) are among those who sustained injuries.

All the six injured have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) at Shimla.

TAGS
Haryana state bus accident Shimla bus accident

