Home Nation

Death penalty shrinking budget for crime prevention programs, sates policy paper

The paper opines that before expanding death penalty to child rapists, the government should have carried out a scientific assessment to check whether death penalty has acted as a deterrent for crime

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Death penalty is shrinking budget for crime prevention programs, the Centre for Criminology & Public Policy (CCPP) has said, in a recently released policy paper.

The think-tank has criticized the expansion of death penalty to child rapists, saying the move will "result in more acquittals than convictions." CCPP's Director and the paper's author Rochin Chandra said that the document has been prepared in consultation with several experts, including legal researchers, police officers, advocates, child and adolescent psychiatrists, and rehabilitation consultants.

The paper has opined that before expanding death penalty to child rapists, the government should have carried out a scientific assessment to check whether death penalty has acted as a deterrent for crimes.

The paper has highlighted the need for stricter implementation of laws, and diversion of public expenditure into child sexual-abuse prevention programs such as schemes for relief and rehabilitation of child victims.

In its paper, Udaipur-based CCPP has also cited data to show the ineffectiveness of cost of death penalty as compared to its closest alternative-life imprisonment without parole.

The paper mentions that during 2004-2015, about 1300 prisoners were put on death row, but of those, only four cases resulted in execution.

"These figures show that legal process for death penalty is significantly longer and more complex than for life imprisonment, and applying such a punishment for child rape will only result in more acquittals than convictions", states the paper.

Stating that there are loopholes in the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2018-which prescribes death penalty for child rapists-the paper calls the expansion of death penalty a "fiscally irresponsible decision."

Emphasizing that the matters of death penalty take more time to be disposed of by courts, the think tank has said that expansion of death penalty will lead to increase in the cost of prison management. "The government will have to bear the expenses of locking up death row convicts, while also paying a team of judges, defence lawyers and prosecutors for many years - often decades - to debate whether a sentence of death should be imposed on them," according to the paper.

Another argument cited by CCPP against expansion of death penalty is that the fear of death penalty may encourage rapists to kill their victim in order to cover up the crime and eliminate the prime witness. Elaborating on how execution of death penalty is shrinking the budget for crime prevention programs, Chandra cited the example of a public-police outreach program of Ahmedabad police "whose budget got shrunk on this account."

"Because of government's heavy reliance on death penalty, the budget for such innovative and workable programmes is shrinking," said Chandra. Chandra added that CCPP will soon send the policy paper to the government for consideration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
death penalty Centre for Criminology & Public Policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur