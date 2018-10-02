Home Nation

Food, clothing no longer small personal choices: CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Gogoi’s remarks assume significance in the wake of the increasing cases of mob lynching in the country.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi (second-L) in Delhi on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives,” Chief Justice of India-designate Ranjan Gogoi said on Monday. “So what is it that unites us? Without doubt, it is the Constitution,” he added, while speaking at a farewell function for outgoing CJI Dipak Misra.

Justice Gogoi’s remarks assume significance in the wake of the increasing cases of mob lynching in the country.“Whenever we are in doubt, it is Constitutional morality which should guide us... Constitutional text doesn’t give ready-made answers. It, though, tells (the) path to give answers,” he said.

Asserting that the outgoing CJI’s greatest contribution has been in Constitutional law, particularly concerning civil liberties, he said Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra displayed remarkable erudition and fortitude ever since he was elevated to the Bench.

CJI Misra, for his part, said the “Indian judiciary is a strong institution standing firm in the face of assaults.” He called it the “strongest judiciary in the world having (the) capability to handle (a) mind-boggling number of cases.” He exuded faith that the independence of the judiciary would remain safe in the hands of Justice Gogoi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Chief Justice of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC