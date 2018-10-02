Home Nation

Govinda to grace tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti’s show of strength in Madhya Pradesh

The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), which is emerging as a serious player in tribal-dominated districts in Madhya Pradesh, is likely to declare the first list of its poll candidates on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Govinda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), which is emerging as a serious player in tribal-dominated districts in Madhya Pradesh, is likely to declare the first list of its poll candidates on Tuesday.

The outfit will hold a show of strength in the form of a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kukshi town of Dhar district. Addressing the gathering will be a host of personalities, including Bollywood actor Govinda.

“Govinda is for sure coming, will address the Kisan Mahapanchayat and is also likely to embark on a road show,” JAYS head Hiralal Alawa said on Monday. “We’re confident that both Nana Patekar and Mithun Chakraborty will participate in our other programs in the coming days.”

“It’s not going to be just a gathering of tribals, but will have representatives from all sections of the society. Over 250 Muslims too will join us on Tuesday,” claimed Alawa.At the gathering, the JAYS is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls. “We’ve already received the bio-datas of aspirants for 40 seats, 35 of which are in the Malwa-Nimar region.”

Recently, the JAYS had embarked on the Adivasi Adhikar Yatra to champion for the rights of tribals in 20 districts. Subsequently, the outfit had resolved to contest the election in at least 80 seats, including the 47 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe. The outfit has enormous base, particularly among young electorate in tribal districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions in Madhya Pradesh.

“Leaders from the BJP and the Congress have been contacting for alliance, but failed assure us on our demands for tribal rights. Our aim is to install a government of tribals headed by a tribal chief minister,” Alawa said.

“We’ll align with any other party which agrees with us for tribal cause in letter and spirit. If all smaller parties, including the Gondwana Gantantra Party, the SP and BSP, want to come with us in forming a third front, we’re ready to lead the alternative alliance,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Govinda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC