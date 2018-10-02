Govinda to grace tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti’s show of strength in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), which is emerging as a serious player in tribal-dominated districts in Madhya Pradesh, is likely to declare the first list of its poll candidates on Tuesday.

The outfit will hold a show of strength in the form of a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kukshi town of Dhar district. Addressing the gathering will be a host of personalities, including Bollywood actor Govinda.

“Govinda is for sure coming, will address the Kisan Mahapanchayat and is also likely to embark on a road show,” JAYS head Hiralal Alawa said on Monday. “We’re confident that both Nana Patekar and Mithun Chakraborty will participate in our other programs in the coming days.”

“It’s not going to be just a gathering of tribals, but will have representatives from all sections of the society. Over 250 Muslims too will join us on Tuesday,” claimed Alawa.At the gathering, the JAYS is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls. “We’ve already received the bio-datas of aspirants for 40 seats, 35 of which are in the Malwa-Nimar region.”

Recently, the JAYS had embarked on the Adivasi Adhikar Yatra to champion for the rights of tribals in 20 districts. Subsequently, the outfit had resolved to contest the election in at least 80 seats, including the 47 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe. The outfit has enormous base, particularly among young electorate in tribal districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions in Madhya Pradesh.

“Leaders from the BJP and the Congress have been contacting for alliance, but failed assure us on our demands for tribal rights. Our aim is to install a government of tribals headed by a tribal chief minister,” Alawa said.

“We’ll align with any other party which agrees with us for tribal cause in letter and spirit. If all smaller parties, including the Gondwana Gantantra Party, the SP and BSP, want to come with us in forming a third front, we’re ready to lead the alternative alliance,” he added.