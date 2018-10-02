Home Nation

India targeting 40 per cent of power generation from non-fossil fuel by 2030: PM Modi

Modi said he saw the 121-country International Solar Alliance as the future OPEC for meeting energy needs of the world.

Published: 02nd October 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is targeting 40 per cent of electricity generation from non-fossil fuel-based resources by 2030 as it looks to tap vast solar and wind potential to replace reliance on polluting coal to meet its energy needs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

Modi said he saw the 121-country International Solar Alliance as the future OPEC for meeting energy needs of the world.

Oil cartel OPEC led by Saudi Arabia currently meets close to half of the world's oil needs.

Speaking at the first Assembly of the ISA here, he said the solar power will play the same role that oil wells have played over the past few decades in meeting global energy needs.

Humans have in the last 150-200 years relied on resources trapped below the earth's surface for meeting energy needs.

But for a secure future, resources available above the ground like solar and wind energy need to be harnessed, he said.

Smokes billowing above the thermal power plants
in Thoothukudi. (EPS |V Karthikalagu)

Stating that the focus must be on renewable sources for meeting energy needs, he said India wants to bring all UN members on board of ISA.

Modi said 50 GW of renewable energy will be soon added to existing capacity and non-hydro renewable will contribute 20 per cent of total energy.

"This is the right time to invest in solar manufacturing," he said adding he saw an investment potential of Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore in solar manufacturing.

The prime minister said 31 crore LED bulbs save 40,000 million units of electricity and Rs 16,000 crore in a year.

He said 28 lakh solar pumps can save 10 GW of electricity every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
power generation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru