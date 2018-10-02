NRI, wanted for deserting wife, held at Delhi airport

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Gurmeet Singh, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Punjab, who has been on the loose for the last three years after deserting his Indian wife, was arrested at the Delhi airport on Monday, according to a report.

Airport authorities foiled Gurmeet's attempt to take a flight to Germany following alerts from the Delhi Police about his plan. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and his passport was suspended.

Gurmeet was later handed over to the Punjab Police.

Gurmeet's wife Pritpal Kaur, who came to know that her husband entered India via Nepal, had filed a complaint and a lookout circular was issued.

Gurmeet and Pritpal got married in January 2011 and the duo was blessed with a baby boy in 2012. However, Gurmeet, who was working as a chef in Germany left her in India and returned to the European country a month after the wedding.

Pritpal says she was disowned and ousted by Gurmeet's family after being physically and emotionally tortured by her in-laws.

In 2015, Gurmeet stopped calling his wife. "It is only then I came to know that Gurmeet was married to a German woman and they have kids from that marriage," alleges Pritpal.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Delhi said it will contact the NRI's employer in Germany soon, to inform that he is wanted in India for deserting his wife and that his passport has been suspended.

"We want to get the NRIs, who have deserted their wives, deported to India," said the deputy RPO.