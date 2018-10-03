Home Nation

India moves up to 28th rank in government e-payment adoption: Survey

Norway leads the pack in the 73-country ranking, followed by France and Denmark.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image of SBI debit card used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's overall ranking on the government's adoption of e-payments has moved up to 28th in 2018, from 36th in 2011, but it needs to do more on digital infrastructure access and socio-economic factors, a survey said Wednesday.

The country is taking "rapid strides" in advancing government e-payments capabilities and is is one of the top- performing countries in terms of citizen-to-government (C2G), business-to-government (B2G) and government-to-business (G2B) transactions, the survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit commissioned by payments company Visa said.

The country holds the top ranking on B2G and G2B, and comes third on C2G jointly with Argentina.

Norway leads the pack in the 73-country ranking, followed by France and Denmark.

The 73-country survey, which was last conducted in 2011, looks at availability of government electronic transaction services and the underlying environment of mechanisms that support digitisation for all transactions in a market, such as policy and infrastructure.

"(India) could further improve its standing by focusing on expanding access to digital infrastructure, investing in socio-economic development, and promoting a healthy, competitive market," the survey said.

India is at the 58th place for digital infrastructure and lags significantly in the development of digital infrastructure and socio-economic conditions, according to the survey.

"Substantial pockets of communities" lack reliable access to the Internet, it said, acknowledging the government efforts to deepen penetration. The same is also the case with payment acceptance infrastructure, where the country lags behind despite the government efforts.

India is placed 60th among the 73 countries surveyed on socio-economic development, which underscores the need to focus efforts on building awareness for digital payments, as well as its citizens' and businesses' engagement with Internet-enabled services, it said.

The country was also found to be lacking in the policy context, at the 40th rank, the survey said, specifically pointing out that work on protecting intellectual property rights can improve the ranking.

Foreign firms also face restrictions ability to access funding from domestic sources, which could create another barrier to entry, it said.

The survey said while the country has done well on financial inclusion, its overall performance in inclusiveness dropped due to a lack of government integration of the informal economy.

Without mentioning the specifics, the survey also said that the government incentives on digital payments adoption is restricted to certain specific types of digital payment methods, which limits its efficacy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-payment Digital India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices