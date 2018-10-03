Home Nation

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as 46th Chief Justice of India

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi Chief Justice of India Supreme Court

