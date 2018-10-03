Home Nation

'No Modi wave' in country today, says Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor termed the 2019 polls as "a battle for India's democratic soul" and said his party would certainly bring the opposition parties on a single platform "though it is not simple and easy".

Published: 03rd October 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Claiming that there is "no Modi-wave today" in the country, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor said Wednesday the BJP will "be lucky to win 10 seats" in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, if the Congress, SP and BSP come together.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram termed the 2019 polls as "a battle for India's democratic soul" and said his party would certainly bring the opposition parties on a single platform "though it is not simple and easy".

"In 2014, Modi's party (along with allies) bagged 73 (Lok Sabha) seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh," Tharoor told reporters during an interactive session at Nalsar near here.

"But had you added the votes of the three principal opposition parties - the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, the BJP, at the peak of Modi's wave, would have lost 49 of these seats," he added.

"But there is no Modi wave today in the country. You can be sure if these three parties campaign together, do not divide the vote, and put up common candidates in UP, they (BJP) will be lucky to win 10 seats in 2019," he said.

Terming the 2019 polls as "a battle for India's democratic soul", the Congress leader said his party would never compromise on its core values.

"For us (Congress) secularism is non-negotiable, inclusiveness is non-negotiable, social justice, particularly for the poor and marginalised communities, the adivasis and the vulnerable groups, is non-negotiable," he said.

Tharoor, who has come out with a book on his understanding of Hindu religion, said Hinduism is a religion and Hindutva a political ideology.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Narendra Modi Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices