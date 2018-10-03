PM Modi to get 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award today

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the United Nations' highest environmental honour, the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award, at a special ceremony in the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra today.

The award announced on September 26, on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly at New York City, will be presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, read a statement. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

"Prime Minister Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022," the statement added.

Awarded annually, the 'Champions of the Earth' prize is given to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions "have had a positive impact on the environment".