Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, questions his silence

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the rupee fell to a new low against USD and questioned his silence on the matter.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi that when fuel and gas prices are on the boil and there is an outcry in the public, till when will the prime minister be on silent mode?

"The rupee has crossed the 73 mark and price rise is causing an outcry.

Fuel and gas prices are on fire and the markets are scurrying.

Till when will the 56-inch chest be on 'silent mode'," he tweeted and asked what happened to the promise of 'achche din'.

The rupee Wednesday plunged by 43 paise to breach the historic low of 73 level as soaring crude oil prices fuelled worries over capital outflows and widening current account deficit.

The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 per cent at the interbank foreign exchange here.

In the day trade, the rupee crashed to its all-time low of 73.42 per dollar as crude oil prices breached the USD 85 per barrel mark, leading to huge outflows of cash.

