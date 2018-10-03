Home Nation

Registration of 40-year-old CPI(M) paper 'Daily Desher Katha' in Tripura repealed

According to the notice served to the daily’s publisher, its registration was being cancelled for alleged violations of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.   

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | File Photo

By Prasanta Mazumdar & Richa Sharma
Express News Service

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: The Registrar of Newspapers of India (RNI) on Tuesday withdrew the operational clearance given to  Communist Party of India (Marxist) mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha, a Bengali daily in Tripura.

According to the notice served to the daily’s publisher, its registration was being cancelled for alleged violations of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.   

In the notice, additional press registrar, K Satish Nambudiripad, wrote: “The Office of the Registrar of Newspapers for India is in receipt of an email from the office of the district magistrate (DM) and collector of West Tripura, Agartala, enclosing a communication from the sub-divisional magistrate, Sadar, West Tripura cancelling the authentication as recorded by him over the declaration made in form 1 by (editor) Shri Samir Paul, s/o Late Sudhir Paul, regarding the Bengali daily newspaper Daily Desher Katha.”The DM had taken action based on a complaint by a local resident.

“When we received the complaint, we issued notices to both parties. We conducted hearings for four times. Accordingly, we told the opponent parties to bring all documents regarding the change of ownership, printer, editor as well as revised certificate... We found that Sections 5 (1) and 5 (2e) were grossly violated. Accordingly, the declarations were cancelled...the RNI cancelled the certificate of registration. The RNI took the action,” West Tripura DM Dr Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo told TNIE.

Terming the ban as “illegal”, the newspaper said the DM had acted according to the “political orders” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it is a brazen attack on the freedom of the press and a sad day that Tripura’s second-largest daily has been forced to stop publication on Gandhi Jayanti. The Politburo of the CPI(M) said the DM of has cancelled the registration on flimsy and dubious grounds and consequently the RNI also withdrew registration.

Alleged violations

According to the DM’s statement, changes were made in the ownership of the paper without following proper procedure. The DM added that the publisher was unable to produce documents that proved the ownership of the paper had changed from  the CPI(M) to the Desher Katha Society, or any other related documents

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Daily Desher Katha CPI(M) Tripura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur