Three Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The gunbattle took place Tuesday evening in the forest of Muler village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, said police.

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a dense forest in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Besides, one ultra was arrested from the encounter site, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur, they said.

The gunbattle took place Tuesday evening in the forest of Muler village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI over phone.

Security forces had launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about presence of rebels in the area, said.

An exchange of fire ensued between the two sides when the patrolling team was descending from a hill, the police officer said.

After the guns fell silent, bodies of three Maoists were recovered from the spot.

One 315 bore rifle, four muzzle loading guns, one pipe bomb and commodities of daily use were also found, he said.

The identity of the deceased Maoists was yet to be ascertained as the patrolling team was still inside the forest, he said.

