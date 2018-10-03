Home Nation

WATCH | Fellow commuters save life of 17-year-old girl on Mumbai train

A video showing a 17-year-old girl having a narrow escape while standing on the footboard of a train has gone viral.

By PTI

The 30-second video shows the girl, resident of Diva near Mumbai, leaning out and waving to trains coming from the opposite direction while standing on the footboard of a Kalyan-bound train.

Suddenly she is seen slipping and falling before being pulled back into the compartment by other commuters in the nick of time.

The incident took place between suburban Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations.

The video, shot by another commuter, went viral Tuesday.

It also shows the girl hugging the fellow commuters who saved her life.

"I don't know who they were, but definitely they were some angels who saved my live," she later told media persons.

She also said that the accident happened because of her own fault.

A senior Central Railway official said she was immediately attended by railway staff and provided first aid when the train stopped at the next station, and was sent to a nearby hospital.

She had suffered a minor injury to the right hand and was discharged a day later, the official said.

"She was lucky. But commuters, please note that you may not be so lucky. So travel safely and do not lean out of the train or expose any body part outside the train and do not do any stunts," he added.

