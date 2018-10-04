Home Nation

ASHA worker climbs tower near Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence; falls down

Two policewomen, who were bringing down the activist Mamta Rajawat from the tower, also fell along with her after losing balance.

BHOPAL: A 42-year-old accredited social health activist (ASHA) Wednesday fell from a tower she had climbed upon in protest for various demands including hike in honorarium, the police said.

The surveillance tower is located near the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here.

Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Soni said Rajawat sustained injuries close to her eyes and to legs.

"She was admitted to hospital, where her condition is stated to be out of danger," he said.

Some ASHA activists have been protesting near the residence of Chouhan since Tuesday for their demands, including better pay and regularisation of jobs, since Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Rajawat climbed the tower located near Polytechnic Chowk, police said.

State unit Congress president Kamal Nath has criticised the chief minister for not meeting the protesting activists.

