Home Nation

Compensation paid in only 31% sewer deaths

A study conducted by an NGO on sewer deaths across 11 states in 26 years has revealed that the highest death rate of 37 per cent was recorded among people in the age group of 15-25 years.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study conducted by an NGO on sewer deaths across 11 states in 26 years has revealed that the highest death rate of 37 per cent was recorded among people in the age group of 15-25 years.
Among people in the age groups of 25-35 and 35-45, the death rates were 35 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

The findings of the survey, conducted by Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, also highlight that rehabilitation schemes remain largely underutilised, with family members of the deceased having no alternative source of income and no choice but to engage in manual scavenging in several cases. Of the total 51 incidents documented, compensation was given to the families of the deceased in only 31 per cent cases, the report points out.

The study, conducted between January and July, has identified 140 incidents and over 302 deaths from 1992 to 2018. The NGO study covered 51 of these 140 incidents in which 97 deaths have been documented in the report.

“The data is not reflective of the consolidated numbers of deaths across the country. A number of the identified cases for the study have been documented in depth in the report,” said Ashif Shaikh, convener, Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan.

The communities which were found engaged in cleaning and sanitation works in different states were Valmiki, Arunthathiyar, Dom, Mehtar, Matang, Meghwal, Rai Sikh and Hela, among others, according to the report.

The report also found that employers and local authorities who are supposed to provide protective gears and safety devices to workers and deploy a supervisor while the work is being carried out violated the clause in all the cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sewer deaths Rashtriya Garima Abhiya manual scavenging India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices