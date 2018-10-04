Congress should be magnanimous, cobble anti-BJP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ruled out a tie-up with the Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday urged the grand old party to take the initiative to bring anti-BJP parties on one platform in poll bound states.

He added that any delay in this regard might prompt other parties to declare their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in both states.

“It is the responsibility of the Congress to take other parties along and fight elections,” he said while speaking to the media, adding that the Congress should decide on tie-ups before other parties declare their candidates.

Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said, “I am saying even today that the Congress should show its large-heartedness, and it should contest elections by taking along all the political parties who have similar thoughts and ideology. If there is any delay, then there is a possibility that other parties may declare their candidates. After this, they (Congress) will be levelling allegations that they colluded with the BJP,” Yadav said.

“But one thing I know for sure that BSP is one party which is afraid of no one,” Akhilesh added while speaking to the media.

“It is unfair to cast such aspersions. Tomorrow, if I don’t enter into an alliance with some party, then even I can be accused of taking the decision because I am afraid. This is not fair,” he said.In her comments earlier in the evening, Mayawati had lashed out at the Congress saying that the party had always “backstabbed” the BSP despite her constant support to them.