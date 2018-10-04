Does Goddess Durga bleed? Artwork on Twitter draws flak

By Online Desk

As menstruation has always been associated with impurity, places of worship bar women during their periods. And with Durga Puja around the corner, menstruating worshippers will again have to face the age-old taboo of keeping themselves at a distance from the puja pandals.

But does goddess Durga, being a female deity, go through her periods?

Mumbai-based visual artist Aniket Mitra has created an illustration depicting a sanitary napkin what hints on a 'menstruating goddess Durga' and posted it on his social media accounts, including Twitter.

The napkin is surrounded by a ‘Chalchitro’ (decorative halo) seen around the goddess. A red lotus is painted on the napkin. The caption for the illustration says 'manifestation of strength'.

The artwork has enraged a section of social media. And apparently, a complaint was lodged with the Kolkata Police against him for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

Mitra says it is unthinkable that women who wait eagerly for Durga Puja are banned from participating in the festivities and kept away from ceremonial altars.

