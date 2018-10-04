Polio vaccine scandal: Authorities to scan Ghaziabad company premises to find out source of contamination

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Drug regulators on Wednesday launched a probe into the premises of the Ghaziabad based company, Biomed, to find out the source of type-2 poliovirus contamination in oral polio vaccine after failing to extract information from its managing director who was arrested last week.

The authorities have also e ordered scrutiny of oral polio vaccine samples from all domestic suppliers amid investigations into how one company released an OPV containing type-2 poliovirus withdrawn globally in 2016 as it considered more risk than benefits.

"A 4-member team is now in the company premises and trying to find out if there was something wrong in the manufacturing or packaging process that could have led to the contamination," a senior Central Drug Standards Control Organisation told TNIE.

"We will also test samples from other five domestic OPV suppliers to ensure that they don't carry polio type 2 viruse," the official said.

India, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidlines, had ordered withdrawal and destruction of all trivalent stocks by April 2016. All OPVs since then are expected to be bivalent, containing only type-1 and type-2 viruses.

"We still have no confirmation on whether type-2 virus contamination in Biomed's vaccines was deliberate or accidental but we want to assure the public that there is no need to panic and our children everywhere are safe," a senior official in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

The company's MD, who is in custody, has claimed he cannot explain how type-2 virus got into the vaccines and four company directors who could provide crucial leads are absconding, the official also said.

Government sources said that polio eradication efforts had eliminated the type-2 wild poliovirus by 1999 but the the presence of type-2 virus in trivalent OPV continued to cause rare outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio, prompting the global switch to bivalent vaccines in 2016.

'The breach by Biomed is being taken very seriously because it reintroduces into the community a vaccine eradicated in 1999 and therefore we will carry out mop-up rounds of injectible polio vaccines in districts in UP and Telangana where 1.5 vials of OPV from Biomed had been administered," another official said.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, is the only lab in India at present authorised to maintain stocks of wild and vaccine strains of type-2 poliovirus. The NIV is among about 50 such designated "poliovirus essential facilities" in about 20 countries worldwide with type-2 poliovirus.

The CDSCO official said the government would also seek information from an Indonesian company that provides vaccine suppliers in India raw material - seed stocks of vaccine virus - to make OPV.