Sabarimala: RSS pitches for judicial review by a larger bench

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) broke its silence over the Sabarimala issue on Wednesday, five days after the Supreme Court struck down the centuries-old custom of barring girls and women of menstrual age from entering the hilltop temple, saying all options, including judicial review by a larger bench, should be considered to challenge the SC ruling.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon all the stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders, to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial option,” said RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi, adding that the sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, cannot be ignored.

However, he said the SC ruling needed to be respected and the stakeholders must convey their concerns to the authorities in a peaceful manner.

Joshi, who is considered number two in the RSS, also came down heavily on the Kerala government for immediately implementing the SC judgment despite simmering anger among devotees.