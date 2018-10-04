Social media whiz Divya Spandana out? No, says Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress’ social media in-charge Divya Spandana on Wednesday created a buzz as her Twitter bio disappeared for a few hours, only to make a dramatic comeback hours later.

TV channels and social media were abuzz with reports saying she quit the party as her role was downsized.

While the Congress sought to downplay the reports, sources said her job profile was downgraded as bulk of her responsobilities were transferred to Nikhil Alva, son of party veteran Margaret Alva.

Junior Alva personally handles Rahul Gandhi’s twitter handle.Sources explained that an upset Spandana was not coming to work for the past few days and the sudden removal of her Twitter bio added to speculation that she had quit the party.

However, with the Congress formally denying reports that she resigned, her Twitter status “handling Social Media & Digital Communications for the Congress party” too made a comeback.